EFCC arrests civil servant in Kwara over alleged employment scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a senior official of Kwara Ministry of Finance, Mrs Olajumoke Rhoda Oyawoye, in connection with alleged employment scam.Mr Wilson Uwujaren, Head of Media and Publicity of the commission, announced this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Monday.

The EFFC stated that Oyawoye, a grade level 14 officer, allegedly received various sums, amounting to about N3 million, from her victims, who were seeking employment into the Federal and State civil service, and issued them fake appointment letters.

“Trouble started for Oyawoye when two petitioners approached the Ilorin Zonal Office of the anti-graft body, alleging that she claimed to have been helping people to secure employments into Federal parastatals and State Civil Service,” the statement said.

One of the petitioners alleged that she met Oyawoye on April 27, 2018, in a Church in Offa.

“She informed me and other Church members that she used to help people get employment at the Kwara State Civil Service Commission and Federal Government Parastatals.

“She told me that the money for employment into the state service was N250,000 per slot, while that of Federal Government Parastatals was N350, 000.

”I met her again in Ilorin and informed her that my children and other Church members were interested in both the State and Federal appointments.

“For the Nigerian Immigration Service, she gave me three slots, with names of interested applicants. I gave her the sum of N2 million and she promised that the applicants have already been employed.

“On September 2018, I discovered that all what she said was false and the people she collected money from, through me were disturbing me to return their money, but she kept giving series of excuses,” the unnamed petitioner said.

The EFCC said that items recovered from Oyawoye’s house included Curriculum Vitae of her victims, offer letters of appointment of both the Kwara State Civil Service Commission and federal parastatals, among others.

The commission said that the suspect would soon be charged to court upon conclusion of its investigation