EFCC arrests Chinese for suspected illegal mining in Ilorin 





The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested a 29-year old Chinese: Gang Deng, for suspected illegal mining in Ilorin, Kwara State.

This was disclosed in a statement Saturday by Wilson Uwujaren Head, Media & Publicity of EFCC.



Uwujaren disclosed that Deng was arrested on Friday, September 9, 2022 and found to be in possession of crude minerals without authority. A truck load of minerals suspected to be lepidolite was recovered from him.

The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.





