EFCC arrests Chinese for suspected illegal mining in Ilorin 

September 10, 2022 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Business, Industry 0

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested a 29-year old Chinese: Gang Deng, for suspected illegal mining in Ilorin, Kwara State.

This was disclosed in a statement Saturday by Wilson Uwujaren    Head,  Media &  Publicity of EFCC.


Uwujaren disclosed that Deng was arrested on Friday, September 9, 2022 and found to  be in possession of crude minerals without authority.  A truck load of minerals suspected to be lepidolite was recovered from him. 

The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.


          