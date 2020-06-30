EFCC arrests CashNation boss, ‘Kashy’ for alleged internet fraud

Share the news













Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, have arrested one Babatunde Oyerinde Abidoun, a.k.a. Kashy, for his alleged involvement in cyber crimes.

Abiodun, who is the owner of CashNation Ent. Ltd., a music record label, was arrested recently at his residence in Lekki Conservative Estate, Lagos.

His arrest followed intelligence gathered overtime about his suspicious lifestyle.

Abiodun, who shuttles between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates, UAE, allegedly used the proceeds of his fraudulent activities to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Investigations linked his fraudulent activities to his domestic staff, Thomas Aliu Akwu, who confessed to having different accounts domiciled in UBA, Ecobank, GTB, Zenith Bank and FCMB and also receiving money for his boss through the accounts.

Items recovered from the suspect at the point of arrest include a white 2013 Bentley Continental and Mercedes Benz GLK 350.

The suspect will soon be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded. –EFCC Press Release

