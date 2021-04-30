EFCC arrests banker for alleged N34m fraud

April 30, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-Graft, News 0



 The Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested one Elizabeth Modupe Osunjuyigbe, an employee of Access Bank Plc,  for an alleged fraudulent diversion of the tune of over 34m (Thirty-four Million Naira).

The , who was arrested on Friday April 29, 2021, sent a fraudulent request sometime January the Branch Manager of Access Bank, Adeola Odeku, Lagos State, issue a draft of the sum of 31, 330, 165. 00 (Thirty One Million, Three Hundred and Thirty Thousand, One Hundred and Sixty-five Naira) favour of one Best Timland Nigeria Limited.

Investigations revealed that the forged a solicitor’s dated January 19, 2021 directing the bank to issue the draft favour of Best Timland, claiming that request was for the of rent to the landlord of one of the bank’s branches in Akwa-Ibom State.

The soon be to court. 

Tags: , , , , ,