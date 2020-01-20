EFCC arrests 89 suspected ‘Yahoo-Boys’ in Ibadan night club

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, has arrested 89 suspected internet fraudsters at the popular Club 360 in Ibadan.

The commission’s spokesman, Mr Tony Orilade disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in IbadanThe News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Club 360 is located on Akala Expressway, Oluyole Extension in Ibadan.

Orilade said that the commission had carried out series of discreet surveillance on activities at the night club before the raid.

“In preparation for the late night operation, officers of the commission had carried out series of discreet surveillance on the nature of activities going on in the nightclub.According to him, intelligence report indicates that the club was notorious for harbouring suspected internet fraudsters.

He said that the raid on the night club led to the confiscation of scores of vehicles, laptops, sophisticated phones and other items.Orilade said that the suspects are presently undergoing interrogation.(NAN)