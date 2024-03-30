EFCC arrests 74 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun

By
Chimezie Godfrey
-
0
18

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 74 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun State.

EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Oyewale stated that the alleged fraudsters were arrested at Government Residential Area (G.R.A), Shagamu  in Ogun State following surveillance and intelligence  exposing their suspected internet-related  offences.

“Items recovered from them include seven exotic cars, three laptops, 124 mobile phones, one PlayStation 3 game, two motorcycles and other incriminating documents.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said. (NAN)

By Isaac Aregbesola

