EFCC arrests 7 suspected internet fraudsters

#TrackNigeria Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna zone have arrested seven suspected internet fraudsters in a raid carried out in Nasarawa State.

The Head Media and Publicity of the Commission in the zone, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, in a statement issued in Kaduna on Friday, listed the suspects as Peter Olu Tsetimi, Ogunbiyi Adekunle A and Emuze Omosigho Emmanuel.

Others are Isaac Daro Obozokhai, Samuel Nana-Kofi Eruese, Edward Yusuf and Peace Manayin who are aged between 20 and 33 years.

One of the suspect, who posed as an Engineer working with Exxon Mobil was apprehended with fake identities he used to defraud people within Nigeria and abroad.

Ahmad said that the arrest along Ihejirika Close, Karu, Nasarawa State was made at around 5a.m. following intelligence reports of shady activities traced to the suspects.

Among items recovered from them include exotic watches, necklaces, expensive phones, ipads, laptops and several fraudulent documents.

She added that further investigation is ongoing while items and documents recovered will be subjected to forensic analysis and the suspects would be charged to court. (NAN)

