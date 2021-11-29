EFCC arrests 60 suspected ‘Yahoo boys’ in Ogun

of the Lagos Command of Economic and Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested 60 internet fraudsters during an award Conference Hotel in Abeokuta, Ogun.

Spokesperson for EFCC, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.

Uwujaren, said that the suspects were arrested an event, tagged: “Peer Youths Awards”, added that investigation later revealed that the was organised to reward high-level internet fraudsters.

listed the items recovered the suspects the point of arrest to include: exotic cars, electronic devices, laptop computers and mobile phones.

According to the EFCC spokesman, the suspects will soon be charged to court. (NAN)

