EFCC Arrests 57 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Benin City

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 57 suspected internet fraudsters in Benin City.The suspects were arrested on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at different locations in Benin City following actionable intelligence on their suspected involvement in internet-related offences.

Items recovered from them include 12 exotic cars – four Mercedes-Benz GLK, two Mercedes Benz C300, one Mercedes-Benz 350, four Lexus ES350, one Lexus RX330, laptops and phonesThey would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.