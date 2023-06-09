EFCC arrests 52 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun

By Isaac Aregbesola

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 52 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun.

Its Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, the suspects are Olamilekan Ayuba, Ogundeyi Kayode, Abdulrahman Abiodun, Blessing Omokaro, Olasupo Ridwan, Adetola Salau, Adeola Ideraoluwa, Victor Osikwemeh, Taiwo Ayobami, Eleshin Ademola, Ayomipo Adelere, Shogbesan Quadri, Sanni Qudus.

“Others are: Olanite Oluwatosin, Olatunbosun Alameen, Aderemi Adekunle, Olawunmi Tosin, Ayobado Olatunde, Ariyo Taofik, Olugbade David, Olumayowa Adedayo, Aremu Alabi, Akintosoye Pelumi, Fatoye Akanbi and Adio Oyebanji.

“Also arrested are: Adekoya Samuel, Adebayo Taiwo, Olawale Bayole, Emmanuel Benjamin, Omotosho Ayobami, Usman Boluwatife, Adewale Adeniyi, Obadina Olawunmi, Ashiru Abdullahi, Ahmed Mubarak, Idowu Kazeem, Olukoya Emmanuel, Yusuf Lukman.

“The suspect also include: Agesin Eniola, Tajudeen Mustapha, Falola Olalekan, Usman Funsh, Bolaji Usman, Ayiyon Naoh, Mohammed Adeoye, Babatunde Seun, Afela Mustapha, Yusuf Habeeb Olanrewaju, Alao Ayomide, Oyeleye Uman Abduljelil Raji, Adeniyi Abdulmojeeb,” he said.

He said that they were arrested during sting operations between June 7 and June 8, following intelligence received by the commission about the activities of some individuals involved in computer-related fraud in some areas of the state.

He said that items recovered from the suspects included mobile phones, laptop computers and cars.

Uwujaren said that the suspects would be charged to court after investigations are concluded(NAN)