The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Office, has arrested five suspected internet fraudsters, known as “Yahoo Boys”, for various offences bordering on cybercrime at the International Airport.

Mr Ayodele Babatunde, the Zonal EFCC Public Relations Officer, confirmed this at a news conference on Tuesday in Ilorin.

He named the suspects as Oladosu Olamilekan, Olaoye Olarewaju, Alimi Abiodun, Toheed Muritala and Afolabi Kamaldeen.

Babatunde said that the arrest was sequel to an intelligence gathered by the commission about the arrival of the suspects who flew from Lagos to Ilorin on Monday.

He said that four of the arrested suspects were students of Kwara State University, Malete, while one was a student of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

“Upon arrest, items recovered from them include a Mercedes Benz C300, phones and laptop.

“The suspects will be arraigned in Court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said. (NAN)

