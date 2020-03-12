EFCC arrests 48 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, says it has arrested 48 suspected internet fraudsters in Abeokuta, the Ogun capital.

Mr Tony Orilade, the Acting Head of Media and Publicity of the commission in the zone, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Ibadan.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspects are between the age range of 18 to 28 years.

Orilade said that the suspects were arrested at Alabata area of Abeokuta, following actionable intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet-related crimes.

He said that the early morning raid led to the recovery of various valuable items, including three exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops and SIM cards from the suspects.

The EFCC’s spokesperson said that the suspects would soon be arraigned in court. NAN