EFCC Arrests 47 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Ekpoma, Edo State



Operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Saturday, February 15, 2025 arrested 47suspected internet fraudsters at different locations in Ekpoma, Edo State.



The suspects were arrested based on credible intelligence that linked them to fraudulent internet activities.



Items recovered from them include 14 exotic cars, laptops and phones



They have made useful statements and would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

