EFCC arrests 37 suspected internet fraudsters in Oyo

August 23, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, on Monday, confirmed the 37 suspected fraudsters State.

This is contained in a statement signed by the EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren and made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspects arrested in Ibadan and Oyo town, both State.

Uwujaren said that the suspects arrested on Friday following intelligence on their involvement in fraud.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded. (NAN)

