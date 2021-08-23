EFCC arrests 37 suspected internet fraudsters in Oyo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, on Monday, confirmed the arrest of 37 alleged suspected internet fraudsters in Oyo State.

This is contained in a statement signed by the EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren and made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspects were arrested in Ibadan and Oyo town, both in Oyo State.

Uwujaren said that the suspects were arrested on Friday following intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded. (NAN)

