EFCC Arrests 37 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Ilorin

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 arrested15 suspected internet fraudsters in Tanke Oke-Odo area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Officers of the Directorate had earlier on Friday, March 22, 2025 arrested 22 suspected internet fraudsters in Tanke, Alao Farm Estate, Yidi Road, and Irewolede areas of Ilorin.

The arrest of the suspects followed credible intelligence that linked them to fraudulent internet activities. Items recovered from them at the point of arrest included eight luxury cars, smartphones and high-end laptop computers.

Both arrests brought to 37, the number of suspected internet fraudsters, rounded up in Ilorin by the anti-graft in a space of one week.

The suspects will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.