EFCC Arrests 34 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Delta State

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, arrested 34 suspected internet fraudsters in Oghara, Delta State.





The suspects include Ese Collins, Benjamin.A.Ifeanyi, Akparoboke Oghenero, Uti Jerry , Otega John, Joshua Broka, Jethro Saapila, Goodluck Ottwowatiohwo, Adilike Precious, Uvbierimi Raphael, Oyadan Clinton and Isusu Chukwuemeka, Esajini Fidelis, Monday.Justice, Godwin Micheal, Osagie Igbe Uwa, Fidelis Goodluck, Emmanuel Jeremiah, Omokoro Omonefe, Emakpor Efetobore, Atunu Ewomaghea, Kingsley Onwudegiru and Esegbue Stephen.





Others are Ewomazino.Odidi, Ishaka Samson, Chukwuyem Marven, Jephthah Eromosele, Ese Ozumu, Adelike Ifakachukwu and Osadolor Louis, Oghenemharho Prosper, Onoyeyan Daniel, Clement Ogiaide and Peter Ekepoburu



They were arrested in a sting operation based on actionable intelligence.



Items recovered include a GLE 350; Lexus RX350; Toyota Venza; Lexus ES330 and mobile phones.



The suspects have made useful statements and will be charge to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.