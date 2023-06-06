EFCC arrests 33 internet fraud suspects in Ilorin, Maiduguri

By Isaac Aregbesola

The EFCC in its bid to curb the tide of internet fraud related crimes among youths, has arrested 33 cybercrime suspects in Ilorin and Maiduguri.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Spokesperson, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, 20 of the suspects were nabbed in Ilorin, while the other 13 suspects were arrested in Maiduguri.

“The suspects arrested in Ilorin include Habeeb Abubakar, Abiola Abiodun, Atitebi Samuel, Emmanuel Oborirhwoho, John Adamson, Mayowa Akinola Victor, Oluwafemi Ola, Abdullahi Isiak, Orji Roland, Martinson Adegboyega and Kolawole Temidayo.

“Others are Orimadegun Ishola, Tijani Quadri, Adebisi Kazeem, Umar Abdulkareem, Adebisi Teslim, Okunlola Ayomide, Quadri Lekan, Ukueni Great and Adeyeye Usman.

“They were arrested at Egbejila, Airport Road and Offa Garage areas of Ilorin following credible intelligence on their alleged criminal activities,” he said.

He said that items recovered from them included different brands of phones, laptops and exotic cars.

Uwujaren said that those arrested in Maiduguri included Wilson Akpotaire, Adamu Mohammed, Adetoro Opeyemi, Musbahudeen Opeyemi and Bolanle Alhassan-Olaitan.

“Others are Joshua Ohaneye, Yusuf Philip, Mohammed Tijjani, Ahmed Andrew, Sangari Amilah, Maina Matakun, Oshalaiye Augustine and Kefas Victor.

“They were picked up around Tashan Bama Road, Maiduguri, Borno State, on Monday, June 5.

“Items recovered include different brands of mobile phones and the suspects will be arraigned in court as soon as the investigations are concluded,” he said. (NAN)