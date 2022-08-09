EFCC arrests 29 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan

By Akeem Abas

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, has arrested 29 persons for alleged involvement in internet and other related fraud activities.

This is contained in a statement signed by the commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Tuesday.

Uwujaren said that the suspects were arrested on Aug. 3, in a sting operation at Omi-Adio area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

He said that items recovered from the suspects included: mobile phones, laptops, two motor-bikes, one i-watch, video games and jewellery.

Uwujaren said that the suspects would be
charged to court as soon as the investigations were concluded. (NAN)