EFCC Arrests 27 Suspected Illegal Oil Bunkerers in Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested twenty seven (27) individuals in connection with suspicious illegal oil bunkering.





They were arrested on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Ahoada Local Government Area, Rivers State.



The suspects are: Mohammad Bello; Abubarkar Umar; Abdulkarim Ibrahim; Mohammad Bashimu; Bello Mohammad, Abdullahi Murtala; Paul Paparoman; Abdullahi Ibrahim; Usman Abdulahi; Illiyasu Ibrahim and Idris Dahiru.

Others are Hussaini Yaiu; Bala Audu; Ibrahim Muhammad; Auwal Abdulsalam; Laminu Yusuf; Suleiman Abubarkar; Abdulahi Musa; Mamuda Abdulahi; Edima Samuel Gospel; Nural Abdulahi; Dauda Adamu; Adamu Ibrahim; Ali Abah; Sabiu Sani, Azumi Blaik and Keshim Ordu.



They were arrested in a random raid conducted by the EFCC, based on verified intelligence on their alleged illegal oil bunkering activities.





In the course of the arrest, large quantities of products suspected to be illegally- refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) were found with them. Twenty (20) jerry cans and 25 litres of the products, stored in drums and tanks, ready for onward transportation to various locations, were intercepted.





The suspects would be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

