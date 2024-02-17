Saturday, February 17, 2024
EFCC arrests 26 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says it has arrested 26 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.

Its Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said they were arrested at Kurudu, Jahi, Kubwa and Gwarimpa areas of Abuja.

He said that the arrest was sequel to credible information on their suspected involvement in internet-related offences.

“Items recovered  from them include a Toyota Tacoma, a CLS Mercedes 450 and three Lexus cars, in addition to 40 phones and seven laptops.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded,” he said (NAN)

