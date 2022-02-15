EFCC Arrests 26 Internet Fraud Suspects, including Self-style PA to Gov. in Ibadan

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, February 11, 2022, arrested one Babawale Daniel Olayinka, a self-style “Personal Assistant to the Oyo State Governor on Media Matters”, and twenty five others at Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State, over alleged internet -related fraud activities.

The arrests followed verified intelligence on their cybercrime activities.

Twenty-five of the suspects have admitted involvement in internet fraud activities.

The indicted suspects are: Wale Jegede, Adekunle Solomon, Babawale Daniel Olayinka, Olanipekun Adams, Toheeb Admola, Olatunji Gbolahan, Oyowevotu Moses, Olaide Ibrahim Opeyemi, Olamilekan Rilwan, Olamilekan Akinyemi, Lekan Adenuga, Salami Segun, Lawal Samuel, Kolawole Fuad.

Others are: Olarenwaju Gbolahan, Makinde Olamiposi, Michael Timileyin, Sheriff Ololade, Adewale Dayo, Ajobola Tajudeen, Kazeem Warrees, Obinna Duru, Shotayo Sola, Mohammed Suleiman and Makinde Ajibola.

An identity card was recovered from Babawale Daniel Olayinka, one of the 25 indicted internet fraud suspects, introducing him as a personal assistant on media matters to the Oyo State governor, Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde.

Items recovered from the suspects include seven exotic cars, several laptops, mobile phones and incriminating documents.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

