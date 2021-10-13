EFCC arrests 22 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogbomoso

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Zonal Command, has arrested 22 suspected fraudsters in Ogbomoso area of Oyo State.

This is contained in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan.

News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that agency arrested 22 suspects on in Ogbomoso.

Uwujaren said that they were apprehended during an operation at their hideout in Ogbomoso, based on intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

He said that five cars, several mobile phones, laptops and other incriminating documents were recovered from them at point of their arrest.

agency’s spokesman said that 20 of 22 suspects had been indicted after investigation.

Uwujaren said that suspects would be to court as soon as investigations were concluded. (NAN)

