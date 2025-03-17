EFCC arrests 21 suspected internet fraudsters

Operatives of the Gombe Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 21 suspected internet fraudsters in Bauchi State.

By Issac Aregbesola

EFCC spokesperson, Mr Dele Oyewale, confirmed this in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

He said the suspects were arrested following credible intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud activities.

They were apprehended at Kaure New Government Reservation Area, Bauchi, and Awala, Maiduguri Road, Bauchi State.

Items recovered from them included one BMW car, a Toyota Camry, and three PlayStation 5 consoles.

Other recovered items were 30 high-end phones, a flat-screen television, six Point of Sale (POS) machines, four iPads, and five laptops.

Mr Oyewale added that the suspects would be prosecuted as soon as investigations are completed. (NAN)