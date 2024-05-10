EFCC arrests 21 suspected internet fraudsters in Uyo

Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 21 suspected internet fraudsters in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

Its Spokesman, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

According to him, the suspected cyber criminals were arrested at different locations within Akwa Ibom.

He said that five of them were arrested at ‘Laundering Lounge’, Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo, on Monday while 16 others were arrested on Tuesday at Church Road, off Calabar Itu Road, Uyo.

”Items recovered from them include two luxurious cars, nine laptops, 28 smart phones and two wrist watches.

The EFCC spokesman said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.(NAN)

By Isaac Aregbesola