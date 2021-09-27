EFCC Arrests 21 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Umuahia.

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested twenty one ( 21) suspected internet fraudsters in an early morning sting operation in Umuahia, Abia State.

The suspects are: Orji John Chika; Stanley Chukwkreka; Torti Nnana; Chukwuebuka Onwuegbu; Anyanwu Emmanuel Gideon; Obioma David; Inadinma Daniel; Ohakwe Joseph; Oburu Emmanuel, Justin Ashiesbu Chinedu and Godwin Onyekwere;

Othere are: Clarenth Chieindu; Ibe Ezewa; Prosper Chimezie; Obinna Iromachi; Anslem Nnamdi; Reality Ezekiel; John Ottah; Prince Chinemerem, Chidozie Obioma and Anderson Nnamdi.

They were arrested without any incident, based on diligent surveillance and verified intelligence on their suspicious internet- related criminal activities.

Items recovered from them are: One( 1) Lexus RS 350 Sports Utility Vehicle; Three(3) Lexus ES 300 cars; one( 1) Toyota Camry car; fifty( 50) phones of different brands; eight( 8) HP laptops; one( 1) Dell laptop; 15 Airtel SIM cards; 1 international passport; 1 Ford car key; 1 Samsung wrist- watch, 1 headphone and 1 printer.

