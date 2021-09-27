EFCC Arrests 21 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Umuahia.

September 27, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Operatives of Port Harcourt Zonal Command of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested twenty one ( 21) suspected internet fraudsters in an early  morning sting operation in Umuahia,  Abia State.

suspects are:  Orji John Chika;  Stanley Chukwkreka;  Torti Nnana;  Chukwuebuka Onwuegbu;  Anyanwu Emmanuel Gideon;  Obioma David;  Inadinma Daniel;  Ohakwe Joseph;  Oburu Emmanuel,   Justin Ashiesbu Chinedu and   Godwin Onyekwere; 

Othere are:   Clarenth Chieindu; Ibe Ezewa;  Prosper Chimezie;  Obinna Iromachi;  Anslem Nnamdi;  Reality Ezekiel;  John Ottah;  Prince Chinemerem, Chidozie Obioma and Anderson Nnamdi. 

They were arrested any incident, based  diligent and verified intelligence their suspicious internet- related activities.

Items recovered from them are: One( 1) Lexus RS 350 Utility Vehicle;  Three(3) Lexus ES 300 cars;  one( 1) Toyota Camry car;   fifty( 50) phones of different brands;  eight( 8) HP laptops;  one( 1) Dell laptop;  15 Airtel cards;  1 international passport;  1 Ford car key;  1 Samsung wrist- watch,  1 headphone and 1 printer.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,