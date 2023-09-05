EFCC arrests 20 for alleged internet fraud in Ibadan

By Suleiman Shehu

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested no fewer than 20 suspects for alleged internet fraud in Ibadan.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity,Wilson Uwujaren made this known in a statement on Monday in Ibadan.

Uwujaren said that the suspects were arrested on Friday at Ologolo and Idi-Ishin areas of Ibadan, Oyo State capital following intelligence on their fraudulent activities.

He listed the items recovered from the suspects to include three Toyota Camry cars, unregistered grey-coloured Toyota RAV 4, laptop computers, and several mobile phones, among others.

Uwujaren said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded on the matter.(NAN)

