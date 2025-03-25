EFCC arrests 2 over alleged Naira abuse

Operatives from the Lagos Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested two suspects for allegedly engaging in Naira abuse.

EFCC’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

“The suspects were apprehended in Lagos on Friday while allegedly hawking Naira notes.

“Upon their arrest, a total of N3,850,000 and N1,600,000 were recovered from them.

“They will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations,” Oyewale said.(NAN)