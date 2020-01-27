EFCC arrests 2 for vote buying in Ogun rerun election

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested two suspected electoral offenders for their involvement in vote-buying during the Federal House of Representatives rerun election in Ogun State on Saturday.

The commission’s spokesperson, Mr Tony Orilade, in a statement on Monday, said that the suspects (names withheld) were arrested at the Odomowo Oko Polling Unit, in the Ijebu Ode area of the state.

Orilade said that the first suspect to be arrested, was in possession of the sum of N149,000 out of N150, 000.00 he claimed was given to him by his accomplice to induce voters during the exercise.

“Upon interrogation on their fraudulent activity, (one suspect) confessed to having received the money from one (name withheld), a lawyer and an opposition party candidate in the election.

“The suspects will soon be charged to court after investigation,” he said. (NAN)