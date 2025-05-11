EFCC arrests 2 Chinese, 6 others for illegal mining

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in Lagos, have arrested two Chinese nationals and six Nigerians for alleged involvement in illegal mining activities in the Ogere area of Ogun.

By Kayode Adebiyi

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in Lagos, have arrested two Chinese nationals and six Nigerians for alleged involvement in illegal mining activities in the Ogere area of Ogun.

This is contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by the commission in Abuja on Saturday.

The suspects are Zhang Hang Lin, Gao Pei Hai, Matthew Mathias, Oluwaseun Amoo, Wasiu Ademola Alao, Ajibola Nurudeen, Ibrahim Yinusa, and Saidu Shuaibu.

The commission said the suspects were apprehended on Friday during a sting operation, following credible intelligence received by the Commission and detailed surveillance of their activities.

At the point of arrest, operatives recovered three trucks loaded with sacks of substances suspected to be ground lithium powder, along with other yet-to-be-identified solid minerals.

Other items recovered from the suspects include a Toyota 4Runner SUV, mobile phones, samples of suspected low-grade lithium, ATM cards, international passports, four LED flashlights, and various documents relevant to the investigation.

The suspects will be charged in court upon the conclusion of ongoing investigations. (NAN)