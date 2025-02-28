EFCC arrests 19 suspected internet fraudsters in Benin City

By Isaac Aregbesola

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday, arrested 19 suspected internet fraudsters at different locations in Benin City, Edo.

EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, their arrest follows credible intelligence linking them to fraudulent internet activities.

”Items recovered from them include seven exotic cars, laptop computers and phones.

”They have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.(NAN)