Kano zone of the EFCC arrested 173 suspects for various crimes between January and April.

Head of the zone, Mr Mualledi Farouk-Dogondaji, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Saturday that those in the net allegedly involved themselves in money laundering or cybercrimes.

Other suspects, he said, were allegedly involved either in Advanced Fee Fraud (419), Ponzi scheme, and bank or procurement fraud.

He said the Commission recovered N149 million from the suspects for corporate bodies and individuals who had been duped and secured 11 convictions during the period under review.

He appealed to members of the public to stop patronising fraudsters and to provide the Commission with useful information to enable it to curb crime rate.

Farouk-Dogondaji said the call became necessary considering the fact that the Commission conducted its investigations, based on intelligence reports and petitions received from groups and individuals. (NAN)

