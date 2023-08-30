EFCC Arrests 17 Suspected “Yahoo Boys” in Uyo

Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, arrested 17 suspected internet fraudsters at different locations in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

They were arrested during a sting operation following a series of intelligence reports which linked the suspects to all kinds of online criminal activities.

Items recovered from them include; sophisticated mobile phones, a television set, a red Toyota Camry LE car, a black Honda car and two Lexus cars.

The suspects will be charged to Court as soon as the investigations are concluded.

