EFCC Arrests 17 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Enugu State

Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 arrested 17 suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation in Enugu.

The suspects are: Egwin Aguh Chinonso, Chukwudi Christain Onuonicha, Odo Emmanuel Sunday, Obaje Christain Peter, Ogbe Samuel Chukwuebuka, Eze Kingsley Chisom, Ezema Aiugustine Izuchukwu and Edeh Nnamdi Benjamin,

Others include Ogbe Joshua Chinonso, Chinagorom Victor Ani, Ebere Arinze Emmanuel, Chukwuemeka Donald Anih, Ogbe Christopher Arinze, Chinedu Joshua, Edeh Kelechukwu, and Emmanuel Aninweke Mmesoma

Item recovered from them include mobile phones, laptops and a Mercedes Benz E350.

The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court soon.