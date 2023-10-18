EFCC Arrests 17 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Benin-City

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 arrested 17 suspected internet fraudsters in Benin City, Edo State.

They were arrested at their hideout in different locations following actionable intelligence on their nefarious activities. The suspects are Unvive Tegwolo, Imemesi Daniel, Ojo Osa Tohanmwen, Olise Godspower Ikenna, Kadiri Eric, Yakubu Aliyu Izegwire, Omozuafo Collins, Elect Osayuwa, Destiny Ewere, Ayodele Eugene and Eric Onwusiweka.Others are Okeke Benjamin, Imanah Destiny, Kenneth Anyenibie, Uriel Ogwuezi, Prince Joshua and Ibeje DanielItems recovered from them include different exotic cars, phones and laptops.They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

