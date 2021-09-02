EFCC Arrests 15 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested 15 suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation.

They were arrested on Tuesday, August 31, 2021at different locations in Aba, Abia State. Specifically, the suspects were arrested at No. 214b, Aba-Owerri Road and Cherubim Owo Osisioma and Intercontinental by Nwanyi Motors, Umuode Osisioma, Aba, Abia State following intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The suspects are: Ezekiel Udo; Anyanwu Odinakachi; Emeka Agu; Lawrence Chinaza Michael; Ifeanyi Okorie; Nestor Akobunu; Frank Ogu; Ezekiel Samuel Uche; Inegbu Onyema Uche; Azukaogi Ogiegbe; Okoro Uchechukwu; Victor Ehiudo; John Chiemela, Lucky Nwoko and Ugochukwu Emmanuel Okafor.

They were arrested alongside three (3) vehicles: Lexus RX350 Sports Utility Vehicle, GLK Benz SUV and Lexus ES33O SUV. Others are: forty three (43) phones of different brands and models; seven (7) walkie talkies; two (2) digital cameras, eight (8) laptops and three (3) iPhone wrist watches.

The matter will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

