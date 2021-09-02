EFCC Arrests 15 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested 15 suspected internet fraudsters a sting operation.

 They were arrested on Tuesday, August 31, 2021at different locations Aba, Abia State. Specifically, the suspects were arrested at No. 214b, Aba-Owerri Road and Cherubim Owo Osisioma and Intercontinental by Nwanyi Motors, Umuode Osisioma, Aba, Abia State following  on their alleged involvement internet fraud.

The suspects are: Ezekiel Udo;  Anyanwu Odinakachi; Emeka Agu;  Lawrence Chinaza Michael; Ifeanyi Okorie;  Nestor Akobunu; Frank Ogu;  Ezekiel Samuel Uche;  Inegbu Onyema Uche;  Azukaogi Ogiegbe; Okoro Uchechukwu; Victor Ehiudo; John Chiemela, Lucky Nwoko and  Ugochukwu Emmanuel Okafor.

They were arrested alongside three (3) vehicles: Lexus RX350 Sports Utility Vehicle, GLK Benz SUV and Lexus ES33 SUV.  are: forty three (43) phones of different brands and models;  seven (7) walkie talkies;  two (2) digital cameras, eight (8) laptops and  three (3) iPhone wrist watches.

The matter will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

