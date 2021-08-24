EFCC arrests 15 internet fraudsters in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission , Abuja Zonal Command, has arrested 15 suspected internet fraudsters.

This was disclosed in a statement by EFCC Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren on Monday.

He said the suspects were apprehended within Brick City and Kagini in the Kubwa axis of Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, on Thursday, August 19, 2021 following credible intelligence on their alleged involvement in cyber-related scam.

The suspects are Benjamin Obiakor, Emmanuel Simon, Ibrahim Oyelade, Taiwo Samuel, Oko Emmanuel Chinedu, Uchechukwu Edozie and Obi Emeka Reginald. Others include Jerry Gabriel, Athnetus Ezeh, Michael Aaron, Ebube Gabriel, Ikechukwu Collins, Izoduwa Osemwegie, Augustine Kelvin, Morrison Marvin, Stanley Okereke, Victor Ajah, Ibrahim Ojonugwa, Chijioke Nnaka, Chikezie Wisdom and Chijioke Ifendu.

Items recovered from the suspects include two cars , five laptops and 13 mobile phones.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

