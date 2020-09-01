EFCC arrests 14 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu -See photo



Operatives of the Enugu zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has arrested fourteen suspected internet fraudsters, from different parts of Awka, Anambra State.











Dele Oyewale, head, media and publicity of EFCC who disclosed this in a statemen said they were arrested on Monday, August 31, 2020 , based on intelligence available to the Commission.

Specifically, the suspects , whose age range between 21 and 28 were arrested at Okpuno Awka, Agu Awka and Ngozika estate, all in Anambra State.















Items recovered from them are: different exotic vehicles which include three Mercedes Benz 4matic, three Mercedes Benz AMG, two Lexus Rx salon cars.

Interim analyses of some of the suspects’ phones indicated they were involved in some suspected internet fraud which include online bitcom scam, love scam and identity theft.









The suspects will soon be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.