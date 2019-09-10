EFCC arrests 13 suspected Yahoo-yahoo boys in Enugu

#TrackNigeria The South East zone zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday stormed residences of suspected internet fraudsters in Lomalinda Extension area of Maryland, Enugu and arrested 13 persons suspected to be Internet fraudsters.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Commission, Wilson said the suspects include Frank Ikechukwu, Bright Alozie, Aloysious Ani, Ikenna Kingsley, Prince Ofoeze, David Ugonna, Prinewill Onyia, Chibuike Ebulue, Charles Chinedu, Christopher Patrick, Emeka Joel, Valentino Simon and Joseph Ani.

“The operation was a fallout of intelligence regarding the activities of the suspects. They are alleged to have defrauded unsuspecting member of the public, including  foreigners. 

“Some of the items recovered from the suspects include several mobile phones, laptop computers, several Identification and ATM cards, a Honda Accord Salon car, three Lexus ES350 cars, a Mercedes z Benz C300 and other incriminating  items which are being analysed.

“The suspects have made useful statements even as further investigations will be undertaken to verify the extent of their involvement,” the statement read.

