EFCC Arrests 13 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Benin City

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 13 suspected internet fraudsters in Benin City, Edo State.

Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Oyewale stated,”The suspects’ arrest followed credible intelligence that linked them to fraudulent internet activities. Items recovered from them at the point of arrest included five exotic cars and mobile phones.

“They have made useful statements and would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”