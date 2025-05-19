EFCC arrests 120 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 120 suspected internet fraudsters, comprising 95 male and 25 female in Lagos.

By Kayode Adebiyi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 120 suspected internet fraudsters, comprising 95 male and 25 female in Lagos.

Its Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, the suspects were arrested on Monday in different locations in Lagos.

He said the arrest was sequel to credible intelligence and thorough surveillance regarding their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.

”Items recovered during the coordinated operation include 26 exotic cars and expensive jewelries, smartphones, laptops and several incriminating documents.

”The suspects are currently undergoing further investigation,” he said.

Oyewale said that the suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)