EFCC Arrests 12 Suspected Illegal Oil Dealers, Five Oil Tankers in Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested twelve (12) suspected illegal oil dealers, and five oil Tankers at the Nigeria Port Authority’s (NPA) premises, Onne, Rivers State.

They were arrested on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

The suspects: Sunday Ogbuji; Okereke Henry; Chijoke Sunday Sunshine; Anayo Egwatu; Nnana Jonah; Tambari Doneh; Atoyebi Taye; Baba Emmanuel; Chigoze Ikemefula; Uba Promise, Ekibor Ekele and Ikechukwu Christian, were arrested alongside five oil Tankers with Registration Numbers: DEG 54 XS; BND 401 ZN; BGM 140 XA, UGH 553 XR and AKD 238 XS.

The suspects were arrested based on some verified intelligence linking them with suspicious illegal dealing in petroleum products and selling same to unsuspecting members of the public as genuine products through their Tank Farm.

The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded

