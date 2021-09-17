EFCC Arrests 11 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Port Harcourt.

September 17, 2021 Favour Lashem



of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command  of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,  EFCC,  have arrested eleven ( 11) Internet in an early morning sting operation. 


The suspects:  Chidindu Michael;  Timothy Emmanuel;  Nweke Joseph Jeff;  Francis David;  Pedro Enuaghanam Nnaemeka;  Promise Amesi;  David Eke;  Michael Okoroaha;  David Achi,  Justic Arugba and Collins Wedeh,  were arrested on Thursday,  September 16,  2021  at Ozuobo Area,  off NTA Road,  Port Harcourt,  Rivers State. 


NPower

They were arrested through and verified intelligence on their suspicious internet- related criminal activities.

Items recovered them include: one wine- coloured Lexus ES 350 car;  six Plasma Television sets;  three laptops;  ten( 10) mobile phones of different brands; 

one LG Theatre; one black and red Boom Speaker;  one Hisense Speaker;  one Hisense Sound Bar,  5 Automated Teller Machine( ATM) cards of different banks and   two Apple wrist watches .

The suspects will charged as soon as the investigation is concluded.

