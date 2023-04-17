EFCC Arrests 11 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Maiduguri

Operatives of the Maiduguri Zonal Command of Economic and Financial Crimes. EFCC, on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, arrested 11 suspected Internet fraudsters in Jere and Maiduguri Local Government areas of Borno State.

The suspects: Olatunji Sherif, Bright Felix, Jude Linus Magaji, Jonah Jondi, Ojobaro Abdullahi, Jerry Zizighi, Micah Joseph, Mari Ayuba, Ibrahim Abdullahi, Adam Abiodun, and Victor Chinonso Okolieaboh were arrested in a sting operation following credible intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

Items recovered at their residence included one Mercedes Benz GLK 350, a Toyota Corolla saloon car, smartphones, MTN 4G Wi-Fi, and power banks.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.