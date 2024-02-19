EFCC arrests 11 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

Operatives of the Abuja Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC (EFCC) have arrested 11 suspected internet fraudsters.
Its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.
According to him, they were arrested on Monday at a nightclub in the Wuse area of Abuja, following credible intelligence about their suspicious involvement in internet-related activities.
“Items recovered from them include three cars and 13 phones.
“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said. (NAN)
By Isaac Aregbesola