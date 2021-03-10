EFCC arrests 10 suspected internet fraudsters in Port Harcourt

March 10, 2021 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Project, Security 0



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on said it had arrested 10 suspected internet fraudsters in Harcourt.

Spokesman for EFCC in Rivers, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a in Harcourt the suspects defrauded their victims of undisclosed sums of money and .

“The suspects were arrested God City Estate in Rumualgu and No. 23, Sam Mba Close, off NTA Akparale Road, all in Harcourt.

“They were arrested following verified intelligence about their suspicious involvement in internet- fraud,” he stated.

Uwujaren listed items recovered the suspects to include a blue-coloured Toyota Sienna XLE 2006 bus, a black-coloured Mercedes Benz 240 car and an ash-coloured Toyota Camry car.

Other items are: 11 mobile phones, four laptops, Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards, one bank and a Bluetooth speaker.

The spokesman said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,