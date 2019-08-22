EFCC arrests 10 suspected Internet fraudsters in Delta

#TrackNigeria: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, says it has arrested ten men suspected to be Internet fraudsters in Sapele, Delta state.

This is contained in a statement by the Commission’s spokesman, Mr Tony Orilade made available to Newsdiaryonline Thursday.



“It was end of the road for 10 suspected internet fraudsters Wednesday August 21, as they were arrested at thier hideout in an early morning operation by Operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Sapele, Delta State.

“The arrest was triggered by intelligence received by the Commission. The suspects are Abuwa Marvis, Ikpasa Efe, Abraham Idede, Maye Edefeose, Ovie Akpojevuehe and Akpotor Okeoghene. Others are Abuwa Jeffery, Ehirouture Precious, Best Lucky and Lucky Desmond.

“Items recovered from them include lap top computers, mobile phones, flash drives, internet modems and charms (voodoo). The Commission also recovered a Toyota Venza from one of the suspect.

“The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed,” the statement read.