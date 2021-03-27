EFCC arrests 10 suspected internet fraudsters in Delta

March 27, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-Graft, News, Project 0




By Chimezie Godfrey

Operatives of the Economic and Crimes , Benin Zonal Office in the wee hours of Friday 26, arrested 10 suspected internet fraudsters in Oghara, Delta State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the ’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren.



arrested are Ifeakachukwu Prince, Vincent Ikechukwu, Oki Morrison Onome, Lucky Morrisson Efe, Ejiro Nwaju, Onyije Ifeanyi, Sunday Fejiro, Wisdom Agharadoro and Omaghoni.


Items recovered from the include laptop computers, phones, Mercedes-Benz 350 4Matic and C330.




The made useful statements and will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are completed.

Tags: , , , ,