EFCC Arraigns Vice Chancellor for N260m Fraud

October 13, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC today, Tuesday, October 12, 2021 a former Vice Chancellor of Federal University Gusau, Magaji Garba before Justice Maryam Hassan Aliyu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Jabi on a five count bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and forgery,

He allegedly extorted various sums from a contractor on the pretext of awarding him a N3 contract the perimeter wall fencing of the University.

The offence is contrary to section 1 (1) (a) and punishable under section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

Count of the reads: “That you, Magaji Garba, whilst being the Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Gusau on or about the 15th of May, 2019 in within the jurisdiction of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory with intent to defraud obtained the sum of N100,000,000 (One Hundred Million Naira) from Alhaji Shehu Umar Sambo, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Ministaco Nigeria Limited, a contractor executing the construction of the Grand Convocation Square of the Federal University, Gusau under the false pretence of awarding a project the perimeter wall fencing of the University valued at the total  sum of N3,000,000,000.00 (Three Naira) which representation/pretense you knew to be false”.

Count three  reads: “That you, Professor Magji Garba, whilst being the Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Gusau on or about the 1st August, 2019 in within the jurisdiction of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, with intent to defraud obtained the sum of N150,000,000.00 (One Hundred and fifty Million Naira from Alhaji Shehu Umar Sambo, Managing Director/Chief Executive officer of Ministaco Nigeria Limited, a contract executing the construction of the Grand Convocation Square at the Federal University, Gusau under the false presence of awarding a project the perimeter wall fencing of the University valued at the total sum of N3,000,000,000.00 (Three Naira), which representation/ pretense you knew to be false”.

The defendant pleaded ‘not guilty’ when the charges were read to him.

Upon his plea, counsel to the EFCC, Sylvanus Tahir asked a trial date, and requested that the defendant be remanded in prison custody.

But the defence counsel, R. Usman applied the bail of his client. The application was however opposed by the prosecuting counsel on the ground that he was only served today, at around 10:33 am.

Justice Aliyu after listening to the argument of the counsel, adjourned the matter until Thursday, October 14, 2021 hearing of the bail application and remand the defendant in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Tags: , , , ,