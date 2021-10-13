EFCC Arraigns Vice Chancellor for N260m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC today, Tuesday, October 12, 2021 arraigned a former Vice Chancellor of Federal University Gusau, Professor Magaji Garba before Justice Maryam Hassan Aliyu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Jabi Abuja on a five count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and forgery,

He allegedly extorted various sums from a contractor on the pretext of awarding him a N3billion contract for the perimeter wall fencing of the University.

The offence is contrary to section 1 (1) (a) and punishable under section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

Count two of the charge reads: “That you, Professor Magaji Garba, whilst being the Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Gusau on or about the 15th of May, 2019 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja with intent to defraud obtained the sum of N100,000,000 (One Hundred Million Naira) from Alhaji Shehu Umar Sambo, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Ministaco Nigeria Limited, a contractor executing the construction of the Grand Convocation Square of the Federal University, Gusau under the false pretence of awarding a project for the perimeter wall fencing of the University valued at the total sum of N3,000,000,000.00 (Three Billion Naira) which representation/pretense you knew to be false”.

Count three reads: “That you, Professor Magji Garba, whilst being the Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Gusau on or about the 1st August, 2019 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja with intent to defraud obtained the sum of N150,000,000.00 (One Hundred and fifty Million Naira from Alhaji Shehu Umar Sambo, Managing Director/Chief Executive officer of Ministaco Nigeria Limited, a contract executing the construction of the Grand Convocation Square at the Federal University, Gusau under the false presence of awarding a project for the perimeter wall fencing of the University valued at the total sum of N3,000,000,000.00 (Three Billion Naira), which representation/ pretense you knew to be false”.

The defendant pleaded ‘not guilty’ when the charges were read to him.

Upon his plea, counsel to the EFCC, Sylvanus Tahir asked for a trial date, and requested that the defendant be remanded in prison custody.

But the defence counsel, R. Usman applied for the bail of his client. The application was however opposed by the prosecuting counsel on the ground that he was only served today, at around 10:33 am.

Justice Aliyu after listening to the argument of the counsel, adjourned the matter until Thursday, October 14, 2021 for hearing of the bail application and remand the defendant in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

