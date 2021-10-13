EFCC Arraigns Two Alleged Fraudsters for Impersonating Anthony Joshua

October 13, 2021



The Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday October 11, arraigned the duo of Ukhuriegbe Glory Irekpitan and Onyekwa Joshua Chinedum before Justice S. M. Shuaibu of the Federal High Court sitting Benin, Edo State on two count charge each of impersonation.

The defendants are alleged to have impersonated Anthony Joshua, the British boxer of Nigerian descent, to defraud two ladies of the sums of £10,000 pounds and £5, 491, 23 London.

One of the counts reads: “that you Onyekwe Joshua Chinedum (a.k.a Anthony Joshua) sometime 2019 did with intent to defraud sent electronic messages which materially misrepresent facts to Samantha Johnson, a lady London which messages she relied upon and which made her to suffer financial loss the sum of £10,000 thereby committing an offence punishable under section 14 (2) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention, Etc) Act 2015”.

One of charges against Ukhuriegbe Glory Irekpitan reads: “That you Ukhuriegbe Glory Irekpitan sometime 2018 did with intent to defraud sent electronic messages which materially misrepresent facts to Mrs Zahra  Bagun, a lady London which messages she relied on and which caused her to suffer the financial loss the sum of £5,491.23 pounds, equivalent of N2,306,220 and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 14(2) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention, Etc) Act 2015.”

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them prompting the prosecution counsel, I.M. Elody to ask for a trial and for the defendants to be remanded the custody of the Correctional Service. However, counsel to the defendants pleaded with the court to remand them EFCC custody, a move that was opposed by the EFCC counsel.

Justice Shuaibu adjourned the matter till October 21, and ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Centre Benin City.

