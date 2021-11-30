EFCC Arraigns Petroleum Marketer for Employment Scam

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today November 29, 2022 arraigned one Daniel Dal before Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court, Kaduna on one count charge bordering on employment scam.

Daniel allegedly obtained the sum of One Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N1, 500,000) from his victim to secure a job for him with the Universal Basic Education Commission, which promise he failed to fulfil. Attempts by the victim to get a refund also failed.

The charge reads: “that you, Daniel Dal sometimes between May 2019 and August 2020 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N 1, 470,000.00 ( One Million, Four Hundred and Seventy Thousand Naira) only from Adamu Sule under a pretence to secure a job for him with the Universal Basic Education Commission ( UBEC) which you knew to be false and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offence Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (1) of the same Act”.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge, prompting the prosecuting counsel, P.C Onyeneho, to ask the court for a date for trial to commence. However, defence counsel, T.A Bello, urged the court to admit his client to bail.

Justice Khobo granted bail to the defendant in the sum of One Million Naira and one surety in like sum, who must be resident in Kaduna State and have a landed property with a Certificate of Occupancy.

The case was adjourned till February 22, 2022 for commencement of trial.

